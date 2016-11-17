BRIEF-Technipfmc receives well intervention work from Inpex in Australia
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
Nov 17 Mauna Kea Technologies SAS :
* Mauna Kea Technologies secures an equity financing facility to support its development
* Kepler Cheuvreux has committed itself to subscribing 1,850,000 new shares (representing an estimated 5.6 million euros ($6.0 million) of capital increase) over course of next 24 mths
* Shares will be issued based on volume-weighted average price of trading days preceding issue, with a discount of 6.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9386 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.