BRIEF-Technipfmc receives well intervention work from Inpex in Australia
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
Nov 17 Gladstone Investment Corp :
* Gladstone Investment Corporation announces amendment to its credit facility
* Says on Nov 16, 2016, co's unit entered into amendment no. 2 to its fifth amended and restated credit agreement
* Gladstone-Co's availability under previous revolving line of credit was about $80 million prior to amendment,about $102 million after completion of amendment
* Gladstone Investment Corp- Amendment no. 2 amended credit facility to, among other things, extend maturity date by over two years to November 15, 2021
* Gladstone investment - Amendment reduces current commitment amount to $165 million from $185 million, retain ability to expand to total facility amount of $250 million
* Amendment no. 2 amended credit facility to extend revolving period by over two years to November 15, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.