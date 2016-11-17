Nov 17 Financial 15 Split Corp :

* Financial 15 Split Corp. announces overnight offering

* Preferred shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per preferred share to yield 5.25%

* Proceeds of offering will be used by company to invest in an portfolio consisting of 15 Financial Services

* Class A shares will be offered at a price of $8.75 per class a share to yield 17.24% in the offering