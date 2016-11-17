GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
Nov 17 Applied Materials Inc
* Applied Materials reports Q4 results
* Q4 new orders were $3.03 billion, up 25 percent year over year
* Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, Q4 gross margin increased 1.5 points year over year to 43.7 percent
* Applied Materials Inc says in Q1 of fiscal 2017, applied expects net sales to be in range of $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion
* Qtrly backlog decreased 7 percent from prior quarter to $4.58 billion
* Quarterly sales rose 39 percent to $3.3 billion
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62 to $0.70
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
SEOUL, Jan 26 Kia Motors said on Thursday it is drawing up a contingency plan to cope with the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, reflecting growing wariness by Asian exporters about the prospect of U.S. protectionism.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.