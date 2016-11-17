Nov 17 Ross Stores Inc
* Ross Stores reports third quarter earnings, updates fourth
quarter guidance
* Remain on track to buy back a total of $700 million in
common stock during fiscal 2016
* Maintaining Q4 comparable sales guidance for a 1% to 2%
* Sees Q4 earnings per share for period are expected to be
$.72 to $.75
* Qtrly comparable store sales up 7% versus a 3% gain in
prior year.
* Ross Stores sees q4 earnings per share for period are
expected to be $0.72 to $0.75
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $3.46
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.78 to $2.81
* Q3 earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 revenue $3.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.96 billion
