BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 17 Turning Point Brands Inc
* Turning Point Brands to acquire Vaporbeast, a leading e-commerce platform
* Says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive, pre-synergies
* Says will acquire Smoke Free Technologies Inc. D/B/A Vaporbeast for total consideration of approximately $27 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri