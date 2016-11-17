BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 17 Accuride Corp
* Accuride Corporation announces expiration and results of cash tender offer for its 9.5% first priority senior secured notes due 2018
* Expiration of its outstanding $310.0 million aggregate principal amount of 9.5% first priority senior secured notes due 2018
* Tender offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at end of day on November 16, 2016
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri