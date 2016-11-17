Nov 17 Accuride Corp

* Accuride Corporation announces expiration and results of cash tender offer for its 9.5% first priority senior secured notes due 2018

* Tender offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at end of day on November 16, 2016