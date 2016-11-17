Nov 17 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter
results
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017
constant-currency sales growth in range of three percent to five
percent
* Plan to continue using free cash flow to pay down debt in
fiscal 2017
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.15 to $1.20
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $1.55
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 sales $365.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $391.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
