BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Nov 17 Spartan Energy Corp
* Spartan Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in Southeast Saskatchewan and $505 million equity financings
* Spartan Energy Corp says deal for $700 million
* Spartan Energy says deal to be funded through spartan's pro forma credit facility and through committed concurrent equity financings totalling $505 million
* Spartan Energy Corp says following completion of acquisition, Spartan will control approximately 376,000 net acres of land in Southeast Saskatchewan
* Spartan Energy Corp says increased its 2016 exit production guidance from 13,500 boe/d to 20,800 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says