Nov 17 First Interstate BancSystem Inc
* First interstate says Cascade shareholders will get
0.14864 shares of First Interstate class a stock, $1.91 in cash
in exchange for each share of Cascade
* First Interstate says co's directors entered agreements
with Cascade, have agreed to vote shares in favor of transaction
* First Interstate says Cascade shareholders will own
approximately 20% of outstanding capital stock of First
Interstate once deal is complete
* First Interstate says deal for total consideration valued
at approximately $589 million in aggregate, or $7.60 per share
* First interstate says expects deal will result in
long-term annual earnings per share EPS accretion of 10% and
2018 EPS accretion of over 8%
* First Interstate says boards of directors of each company
have unanimously approved transaction
* First Interstate says two members of Cascade's board of
directors will be added to First Interstate board of directors
on deal close
* First Interstate BancSystem Inc expands into growth
markets in the northwest with acquisition of Cascade Bancorp
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: