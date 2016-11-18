BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Nov 17 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc
* Says priced its public offering of 4 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $22.75 per share
* Net proceeds from the offering to aclaris are expected to be $85.2 million
* Aclaris announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
* PRIMEENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SALE OF ACREAGE IN MARTIN COUNTY, TX
* Eastman Chemical Co says quarterly sales revenue $2,188 million versus $2,225 million