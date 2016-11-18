BRIEF-AGCO announces dividend increase
* AGCO Corp - increased company's quarterly dividend to $0.14 per outstanding share, up $0.01 from $0.13 per outstanding share
Nov 18 Blackbird Energy Inc :
* Blackbird announces successful 02/2-20 d&c program using stage system, planned closing of stage acquisition, d&c cost reduction, initiation of accelerated business plan and timing of production
* Blackbird Energy - Upper montney well drilling cost of $2.6 million represents a cost savings of $3.0 million
* Q2 sales fell 7.5 percent to $6.688 million
* Midland States Bancorp announces 2016 fourth quarter results