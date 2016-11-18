BRIEF-Presbia reports subscription price per whole share $3
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
Nov 18 Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Innovus Pharma continues to execute with record Q3 '16 revenue -- SECfilings.com
* Q3 revenue rose 947 percent to $1.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $5.0 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $5.0 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $15 million
* Provident Bancorp Inc - company may repurchase up to 625,015 shares of its common stock, or approximately 6.6% of current outstanding shares
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment