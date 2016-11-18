Nov 18 Ensign Group Inc
* The Ensign Group acquires hospice operations in Northern
Idaho
* Ensign Group - Cornerstone Healthcare Inc's President
Daniel Walker affirmed that he expects operations to be mildly
accretive to earnings in 2017
* Ensign Group -Reaffirmed Cornerstone is actively seeking
additional opportunities to acquire Home Health, Hospice, and
home care operations across U.S.
* Ensign - With acquisition, Cornerstone subsidiaries now
operate 18 Hospice operations, 17 Home Health operations, 3 Home
Care operations in 9 Western states
