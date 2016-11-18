Nov 18 Ensign Group Inc

* The Ensign Group acquires hospice operations in Northern Idaho

* Ensign Group - Cornerstone Healthcare Inc's President Daniel Walker affirmed that he expects operations to be mildly accretive to earnings in 2017

* Ensign Group -Reaffirmed Cornerstone is actively seeking additional opportunities to acquire Home Health, Hospice, and home care operations across U.S.

* Ensign - With acquisition, Cornerstone subsidiaries now operate 18 Hospice operations, 17 Home Health operations, 3 Home Care operations in 9 Western states

