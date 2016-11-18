Nov 18 Hibbett Sports Inc -

* Hibbett reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters i/b/e/s

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.82 to $2.88

* Q3 sales $237 mln vs I/B/E/S view $237.1 mln

* Q3 same store sales rose 0.7 pct

* Company updates guidance

* Sales softened in September and October as apparel sales became more challenging, principally in our colder-weather categories

* Q3 gross margin rate declined due to a mix shift to footwear as a result of softness in seasonal apparel sales

* Sees 2017 merchandise margin to be relatively flat compared with previously reported expectation of flat to slightly positive versus prior year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S SOUrce text for Eikon: Further company coverage: