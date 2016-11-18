Nov 18 Foot Locker Inc :

* Foot Locker inc says excluding effect of foreign currency fluctuations, total sales for Q3 increased 5.5 percent

* Q3 same store sales rose 4.7 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Foot Locker - financial position at October 29, 2016, company's merchandise inventories were $1,361 million, 1.9 percent higher than at end of Q3 last year

* Q3 sales rose 5.1 percent to $1.89 billion

* Foot Locker Inc says Q3 gross margin rate improved to 33.9 percent of sales from 33.8 percent a year ago

* Foot Locker-remain well on track to achieve annual guidance of mid-single digit comparable-store sales gain and double-digit earnings per share growth

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: