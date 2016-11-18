BRIEF-IHS Markit enters new credit agreement
* On January 26, 2017 company and unit entered into a new credit agreement - SEC filing
Nov 18 Buckle Inc -
* Reports third quarter net income
* Q3 sales $239.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $249 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 same store sales fell 15.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. securities regulators on Thursday accused two former executives at hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group of masterminding a far-reaching scheme to pay tens of millions of dollars in bribes to African officials.
* Centrue Financial Corporation announces 4th quarter 2016 results