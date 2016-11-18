Nov 18 Apricus Biosciences Inc :

* Received feedback in response to its previously announced Type B meeting request to U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* FDA feedback did not indicate that new clinical studies would be required for re-submission

* Apricus biosciences - FDA advised co to meet office of product quality to confirm device engineering, compliance requirements for NDA re-submission

* Intend to re-submit NDA as soon as possible in 2017

* Apricus biosciences - purpose of FDA meeting request was to confirm co's strategy for addressing deficiencies in 2008 complete response letter

* Believes that there is a viable regulatory pathway for resubmission of Vitaros NDA in U.S.

* Apricus Biosciences provides update on Vitaros NDA following receipt of FDA feedback