BRIEF-Presbia reports subscription price per whole share $3
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
Nov 18 Apricus Biosciences Inc :
* Received feedback in response to its previously announced Type B meeting request to U.S. Food and Drug Administration
* FDA feedback did not indicate that new clinical studies would be required for re-submission
* Apricus biosciences - FDA advised co to meet office of product quality to confirm device engineering, compliance requirements for NDA re-submission
* Intend to re-submit NDA as soon as possible in 2017
* Apricus biosciences - purpose of FDA meeting request was to confirm co's strategy for addressing deficiencies in 2008 complete response letter
* Believes that there is a viable regulatory pathway for resubmission of Vitaros NDA in U.S.
Apricus Biosciences provides update on Vitaros NDA following receipt of FDA feedback
Provident Bancorp Inc - company may repurchase up to 625,015 shares of its common stock, or approximately 6.6% of current outstanding shares
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment