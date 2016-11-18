BRIEF-Presbia reports subscription price per whole share $3
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
Nov 18 Perma-Fix :
* Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc says failed to meet its quarterly fixed charge coverage ratio in Q3 of 2016
* Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc says has obtained a waiver from our lender for non-compliance
* Perma-Fix reports financial results and provides business update for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 loss per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue $12.9 million versus $17.3 million
* Provident Bancorp Inc - company may repurchase up to 625,015 shares of its common stock, or approximately 6.6% of current outstanding shares
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment