Nov 18 Perma-Fix :

* Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc says failed to meet its quarterly fixed charge coverage ratio in Q3 of 2016

* Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc says has obtained a waiver from our lender for non-compliance

* Perma-Fix reports financial results and provides business update for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $12.9 million versus $17.3 million