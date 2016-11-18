BRIEF-Presbia reports subscription price per whole share $3
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
Nov 18 Cato Corp :
* Cato Corp - board of directors has authorized an increase in company's share repurchase program of 2 million shares
* Cato Corp - prior to new authorization, company had approximately 840,000 shares remaining in open authorizations
* The Cato Corporation increases share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
* Provident Bancorp Inc - company may repurchase up to 625,015 shares of its common stock, or approximately 6.6% of current outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment