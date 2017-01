Nov 18 Medicure Inc :

* Medicure inc- continues to have option rights until july 3, 2017 to acquire additional shares in Apicore

* Medicure - allowing for acquisition of 4.7 million series a preferred shares, 1.3 million warrants for $33.3 million,bringing co's ownership in apicore to 64 percent

* Medicure exercises option to acquire majority interest in Apicore