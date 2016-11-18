BRIEF-National Instruments Q4 revenue fell 2 pct to $329 million
* National instruments reports q4 2016 revenue of $329 million
Nov 18 Qualcomm Inc :
* Qualcomm commences cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Lionsgate has initiated talks to sell its stake in Epix to the premium U.S. cable channel's other two shareholders, MGM Holdings Inc and Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.