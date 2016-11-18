BRIEF-IHS Markit enters new credit agreement
* On January 26, 2017 company and unit entered into a new credit agreement - SEC filing
Nov 18 Abercrombie & Fitch Co :
* Abercrombie & fitch co - comparable sales for q3 down 6%
* Continued adverse impact from foreign currency on sales and operating income in Q4
* Abercrombie & fitch co- for Q4 of fiscal 2016 sees comparable sales to be challenging
* Qtrly abercrombie comparable sales down 14 percent
* Will be closing its a&f flagship store in seoul in january 2017
* Qtrly hollister comparable sales flat
* Now expects capital expenditures to be approximately $140 million for full year
* Abercrombie & fitch - sees for q4, gross margin rate down slightly to last year's adjusted non-gaap rate of 60.7%
* Abercrombie & fitch co - anticipates closing about 35 stores in u.s. In q4 through natural lease expirations, in addition to 15 stores closed ytd
* Abercrombie & fitch co - company expects to open seven new stores in q4, including five in china and two in u.s.
* Abercrombie & fitch-exercised lease kick-out option for a&f flagship store in hong kong, expects to incur lease termination charge of about $16 million in q4
* Reg-Abercrombie & Fitch co. Reports third quarter results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q3 sales $821.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $830.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On January 26, 2017 company and unit entered into a new credit agreement - SEC filing
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. securities regulators on Thursday accused two former executives at hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group of masterminding a far-reaching scheme to pay tens of millions of dollars in bribes to African officials.
* Centrue Financial Corporation announces 4th quarter 2016 results