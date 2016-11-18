BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 18 Renewable Energy Group Inc :
* "Strategic review process will be comprehensive"
* Authorized a review of strategic alternatives for its life sciences subsidiary
* Renewable Energy Group to conduct strategic review of REG Life Sciences Activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Centrue Financial Corporation
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.