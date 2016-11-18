Nov 18 Centene Corp :

* Centene - Georgia Department Of Community Health awarded unit statewide managed care contract

* Centene Corp says contract is expected to become effective July 1, 2017, and includes five additional one-year renewal options

* Centene Corp says statewide managed care contract to continue serving members enrolled in Georgia families managed care program

* Centene's Georgia subsidiary awarded statewide MedicAid contract