Nov 18 Athenex Inc (IPO-KNPC.O):

* Athenex will be sponsor of clinical trial and Lilly will supply Cyramza

* Athenex inc - patient enrollment, currently expected to start in 2017, is planned at sites in U.S. And asia

* Athenex Inc - new Phase1b study to evaluate combination of Oraxol and Cyramza in patients with advanced gastric cancer

* Press release - Athenex and Lilly enter clinical collaboration agreement