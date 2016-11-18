Nov 18 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :

* Castleton Commodities - pro forma for carthage acquisition, cci will own over 160,000 net acres of leasehold in east texas

* Castleton Commodities International LLC acquires certain east texas assets from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for over $1 billion

* Castleton commodities - Société Générale acted as financial advisor to CCI for this transaction

