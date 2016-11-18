Nov 18 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spring bank pharmaceuticals-proceeds to be used to fund further advancement of spring bank's pipeline of small molecule nucleic acid hybrid molecules

* Spring bank pharmaceuticals - financing consists of sale, issuance of 1.6 million shares of common stock,warrants to purchase 1.6 million shares of common stock

* Spring bank pharmaceuticals announces financing of $15 million