BRIEF-IHS Markit enters new credit agreement
* On January 26, 2017 company and unit entered into a new credit agreement - SEC filing
Nov 18 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Spring bank pharmaceuticals-proceeds to be used to fund further advancement of spring bank's pipeline of small molecule nucleic acid hybrid molecules
* Spring bank pharmaceuticals - financing consists of sale, issuance of 1.6 million shares of common stock,warrants to purchase 1.6 million shares of common stock
* Spring bank pharmaceuticals announces financing of $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. securities regulators on Thursday accused two former executives at hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group of masterminding a far-reaching scheme to pay tens of millions of dollars in bribes to African officials.
* Centrue Financial Corporation announces 4th quarter 2016 results