BRIEF-Globalscape Q4 revenue rose 7 percent to $9.0 million
* Globalscape Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2016
Nov 18 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp :
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces pricing of $3.6 million registered direct offering
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp- Will sell 1.3 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Globalscape Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2016
* C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc says starting with Q4 2016 results to be reported on January 31, will report operating results based on three reportable segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Energy transfer equity announces quarterly cash distribution