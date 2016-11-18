BRIEF-Robert Half reports Q4 earnings per share $0.61
* Robert Half reports fourth-quarter and year-end financial results
Nov 18 United Fire Group Inc
* United Fire Group Inc declares a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share and announces changes to the board of directors
* Board of UFG, increased size of board from 12 directors to 13 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Half reports fourth-quarter and year-end financial results
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $421.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Differential Brands Group appoints Bob Ross as chief financial officer