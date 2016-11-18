Nov 18 Saint Jean Carbon Inc :

* Saint Jean Carbon -co intends to use proceeds of offering on co's exploration and development expenditures on its mineral properties located in Quebec

* Saint Jean Carbon Inc - intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 20 million share at a price of $0.05 per flow-through share

* Saint Jean Carbon announces up to $1,000,000 private placement