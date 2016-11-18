Nov 18 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc :

* Artisan Partners Asset Management - board of directors of Artisan Partners Funds, Inc has approved a plan to liquidate Artisan Global Small Cap Fund

* Artisan Partners Asset Management-global equity team to continue to manage artisan non-u.s. Growth, non-u.s. Small-Cap growth, global equity strategies

* Strategy will reopen to new separate account investors as well as to investors in pooled vehicles

* Artisan Partners Asset Management - will reopen artisan u.s. Mid-Cap value strategy, including artisan mid cap value fund, effective November 21, 2016

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - liquidation is expected to occur on or about January 20, 2017

* Artisan partners asset management-will cease managing assets in artisan global small-cap growth strategy, managed by artisan partners global equity team

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc announces updates on the artisan u.s. Mid-Cap value strategy and artisan global small-cap growth strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: