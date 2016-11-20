BRIEF-Moneygram agrees to merge with Ant Financial
* Moneygram International says stockholders of Moneygram being offered $13.25 per share in cash
Nov 21 Headwaters Inc :
* Says transaction valued at $24.25 per share in cash representing aggregate enterprise value of approximately $2.6 billion
* Headwaters Incorporated enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Boral Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moneygram International says stockholders of Moneygram being offered $13.25 per share in cash
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dow Chemical Co says sees Q1 revenue of $12.25 billion - $13.25 billion