BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 21 China Online Education Group
* Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per ads attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB6.17
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue RMB 135 million to RMB 141 million
* China Online Education group announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue rose 180.9 percent to RMB 121 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.