UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27

Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers. * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabr