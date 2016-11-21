Nov 21 International Game Technology Plc :

* International Game Technology Plc- company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of $1,740-$1,790 million for full year 2016 period

* International Game Technology Plc - Capex excluding upfront lotto concession payments are now expected to be no more than $550 million for 2016

* International Game Technology Plc- net debt is still expected to be $7,700-$7,900 million at end of 2016

* International Game Technology Plc qtrly revenue $1,266 million versus $1,202 million

* Q3 revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International game technology plc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S