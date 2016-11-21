Nov 21 Teck Resources Ltd :
* Teck signs agreement to acquire AQM Copper
* Teck Resources Ltd - aqm shareholders will receive
CAD$0.23 in cash per AQM common share
* Teck Resources Ltd - total cash consideration payable to
AQM security holders is CAD$25 million, implying total equity
value for aqm of CAD$35 million
* Teck Resources - holders of about 18 pct of outstanding
AQM shares, including all of aqm's directors, officers, agreed
to vote in favour of transaction
* Teck Resources Ltd - teck will hold an 80 pct interest in
cmz and mmc will hold remaining 20 pct interest with an option
to increase its interest up to 30 pct
* Teck Resources Ltd - AQM board is unanimously recommending
that aqm security holders vote in favour of transaction
