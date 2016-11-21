PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 21 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc -
* MACOM announces definitive agreement to acquire Applied Micro
* Deal for $8.36 per share
* Transaction valued at approximately $770 million
* MACOM intends to divest non-strategic compute business within first 100 days of closing
* MACOM to benefit from over $600 million of tax net operating loss carry forwards
* MACOM will assume certain equity awards held by Applied Micro employees
* MACOM expects to pay cash portion of acquisition price from cash on hand
* To commence tender offer to purchase each outstanding common share of Applied Micro for about $8.36 per share
* MACOM intends to divest Applied Micro's compute business within 100 days from closing transaction
* MACOM will continue to support compute customers and partners during the transition
* Deal price consists of $3.25 in cash and 0.1089 MACOM shares per share of Applied Micro
* Excluding compute business,sees deal to be accretive to non-gaap gross margin, non-gaap operating margin, non-gaap EPS in fy 2017
* Applied Micro stockholders are expected to own approximately 15% of combined company on a pro forma basis
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.
Jan 26 Lionsgate has initiated talks to sell its stake in Epix to the premium U.S. cable channel's other two shareholders, MGM Holdings Inc and Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.