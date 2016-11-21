Nov 21 Hostess Brands Inc :

* Hostess Brands Inc - under refinancing, company's first lien term loan was repriced from libor plus 3.50 pct to libor plus 3.00 pct

* Hostess Brands Inc - expects to realize approximately $8 million of interest expense savings annually from refinancing

* Hostess Brands, Inc. Announces completion of strategic refinancing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: