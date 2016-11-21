Nov 21 Aercap Holdings Nv :

* Aercap Holdings NV- facility will primarily be used to acquire new narrowbody, widebody aircraft as they deliver from boeing and Airbus through 2017

* Aercap Holdings NV- facility was signed to finance a portfolio of eight aircraft and matures in 2024

* Aercap announces closing of new $0.6 billion credit facility