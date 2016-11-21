Nov 21 Irobot Corp :

* Irobot acquires japanese distribution business From Sales On Demand Corporation

* Irobot Corp - on a gaap basis, irobot expects acquisition to be between $0.25-0.35 dilutive in 2017

* Irobot Corp - acquisition is expected to contribute incremental revenue of approximately $20-25 million in 2017

* Irobot Corp - irobot will acquire business for a cash amount equal to book value of acquired assets at close $14 million -$16 million

* Irobot Corp - acquisition will result in incremental revenue, gross margin and profit in 2018 and beyond