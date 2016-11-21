Nov 21 Irobot Corp :
* Irobot acquires japanese distribution business From Sales
On Demand Corporation
* Irobot Corp - on a gaap basis, irobot expects acquisition
to be between $0.25-0.35 dilutive in 2017
* Irobot Corp - acquisition is expected to contribute
incremental revenue of approximately $20-25 million in 2017
* Irobot Corp - irobot will acquire business for a cash
amount equal to book value of acquired assets at close $14
million -$16 million
* Irobot Corp - acquisition will result in incremental
revenue, gross margin and profit in 2018 and beyond
