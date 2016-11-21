Nov 21 Dynacert Inc :

* Dynacert provides corporate update

* DynaCERT Inc - all outstanding warrants of company have been exercised funding company treasury with $2.9 million

* Funds will be used for operations for production of hydragen units.

* DynaCERT-Engaged manufacturing consultant to develop new production facility;production target in facility is 6,000 units/month to fulfill exepcted sales