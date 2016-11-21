BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 21 Dynacert Inc :
* Dynacert provides corporate update
* DynaCERT Inc - all outstanding warrants of company have been exercised funding company treasury with $2.9 million
* Funds will be used for operations for production of hydragen units.
* DynaCERT-Engaged manufacturing consultant to develop new production facility;production target in facility is 6,000 units/month to fulfill exepcted sales
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.