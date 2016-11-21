BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Nov 21 Swift Energy Co
* Swift Energy Co says entered into a purchase and sale agreement providing for company to sell its Lake Washington Field in South East Louisiana
* Swift Energy Co- upon closing of transaction, Swift will also eliminate ARO liability associated with the asset from its books and records
* Swift Energy Co says cash consideration of $40.0 million upon closing is expected in early December 2016
* Press release - Swift Energy sharpens focus on Eagle Ford Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.