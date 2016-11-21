BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 21 South Jersey Industries Inc :
* South Jersey Industries Inc - board voted to increase company's regular quarterly dividend from $0.26375 per share to $0.27250 per share
* Reg-South Jersey Industries: raises dividend 3.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.