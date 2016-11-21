Nov 21 Newtek Business Services Corp :

* Newtek Business Services Corp - board approved a repurchase program under which company may repurchase up to 200,000 shares of its common stock

* Newtek Business Services Corp - expects to finance repurchases with existing capital

* Company anticipates that termination date for this new repurchase program will be on May 21, 2017

* Newtek Business Services Corp. announces stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: