BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 21 Newtek Business Services Corp :
* Newtek Business Services Corp - board approved a repurchase program under which company may repurchase up to 200,000 shares of its common stock
* Newtek Business Services Corp - expects to finance repurchases with existing capital
* Company anticipates that termination date for this new repurchase program will be on May 21, 2017
* Newtek Business Services Corp. announces stock repurchase program
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.