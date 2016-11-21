BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 21 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc :
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - Mednansky intends to remain with company through end of calendar year to ensure a seamless and orderly transition
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. announces retirement of CEO Mark S. Mednansky names industry veteran and current director Norman J. Abdallah as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.