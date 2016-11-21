Nov 21 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp :
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - ETP unitholders will
receive 1.5 common units of SXL for each common unit of etp they
own
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp- transaction was approved by
boards of directors
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp says transaction is expected
to be immediately accretive to SXL's distributable cash flow per
common unit
* Sunoco Logistics Partners - SXL, ETP expect that deal will
allow for commercial synergies and costs savings in excess of
$200 million annually by 2019
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - existing incentive
distribution rights provisions in SXL partnership agreement will
continue to be in effect
* Sunoco Logistics Partners - Chief executive officer and
chief financial officer of combined partnership will be kelcy
warren and tom long, respectively
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Energy Transfer Equity,
L.p. Will own incentive distribution rights of SXL following
closing of transaction
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Mike Hennigan and other
members of SXL management team will continue in leading
management roles of combined company
* Sunoco Logistics Partners- ETE agreed to continue to
provide all incentive distribution right subsidies currently in
effect
* Sunoco Logistics to acquire energy transfer partners
