BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 21 Glance Technologies Inc :
* Glance Technologies -brokered private placement financing, on a commercially reasonable efforts basis, for up to 16.7 million units at $0.18 per unit
* Each unit will consist of one common share of glance and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant
* Gross proceeds raised from issuance of units will be used by co to fund continued expansion of its glance pay app
* Glance Technologies announces brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.