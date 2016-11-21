BRIEF-Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Nov 21 Onxeo SA :
* Announces 9th positive DSMB recommendation to continue Livatag relive phase III trial in HCC
* Nine consecutive positive DSMB recommendations reinforce acceptable safety profile of Livatag Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.
ZURICH, Jan 27 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: