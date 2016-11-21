Nov 21 At&T Inc

* AT&T, DISH and WPP to acquire INVIDI, operate it together

* AT&T Inc - companies did not disclose financial terms

* AT&T Inc - INVIDI will continue operating independently under three companies' collective ownership

* AT&T Inc - AT&T will hold a controlling interest in venture

* AT&T Inc - AT&T , DISH Network L.L.C. will name representatives to INVIDI's board of directors