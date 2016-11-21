PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 21 At&T Inc
* AT&T, DISH and WPP to acquire INVIDI, operate it together
* AT&T Inc - companies did not disclose financial terms
* AT&T Inc - INVIDI will continue operating independently under three companies' collective ownership
* AT&T Inc - AT&T will hold a controlling interest in venture
* AT&T Inc - AT&T , DISH Network L.L.C. will name representatives to INVIDI's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.
Jan 26 Lionsgate has initiated talks to sell its stake in Epix to the premium U.S. cable channel's other two shareholders, MGM Holdings Inc and Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.